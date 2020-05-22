Samsung’s Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant

Samsung is claimed to be engaged on a successor to its Galaxy smartwatch and now a report claims that the upcoming smartwatch will come in a titanium end, together with the anticipated stainless-steel mannequin. The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch fashions in the previous have include aluminium and stainless-steel casings however this may reportedly be the primary time for a titanium end. The report additionally states that the brand new smartwatch will carry mannequin numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850 for the 2 totally different sizes. Further, this titanium variant of the Galaxy Watch is anticipated to be fairly a bit dearer than the usual variant.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch can be supplied in titanium that can be part of the stainless steel mannequin. It often is the successor to the unique Samsung Galaxy Watch that launched in 2018. The new watch is anticipated to have mannequin numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850 for the 2 sizes it will likely be accessible in. The report additionally provides that it’s unknown what the ultimate identify for the smartwatch can be and Samsung may launch it because the Galaxy Watch Active 3.

If that is true, it will likely be the primary time Samsung delivers a titanium case on a smartwatch. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 5 got here with a titanium variant that’s priced in the US at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,600), about $400 (roughly Rs. 30,300) greater than the aluminium variant. This is likely to be the case with the upcoming Galaxy Watch with titanium case as properly, with its pricing fairly a bit larger than the usual stainless-steel variant.

The unique Galaxy Watch 4G launched at Rs. 28,490 whereas the Galaxy Watch Active launched at Rs. 19,990. It was adopted by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 beginning at Rs. 25,990.

When it involves specs of the upcoming Galaxy Watch, solely a few issues have been tipped until now. The report states that there’ll characteristic 8GB of onboard storage, 330mAh battery, and it’ll come in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It can be anticipated to have a bodily rotating bezel.