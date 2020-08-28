Samsung’s own UK website is already selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for £1,799

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th, however didn’t provide a release date or rate at the time, just guaranteeing to share more about the collapsible on September 1st. But if you inspect Samsung’s UK retail website today, it appears you can already pre-order the Z Fold 2 for ₤ 1,799, and it’s set to deliver by September 17th (via Max Weinbach).

While that rate may be eye-popping, it’s really less costly than the initial Fold’s ₤ 1,900 beginning rate in the UK– a distinction of ₤ 101. Assuming, naturally, that the rate noted there isn’t an error. Samsung didn’t instantly react to a demand for remark.

We do not understand yet if a lower rate would rollover to the United States. The initially Fold gone for $1,980, so possibly the Z Fold 2 will cost less than that. It’s likewise uncertain if pre-orders for the Z Fold 2 would deliver any eventually than ones offered in the UK.

And it stays to be seen if the Z Fold 2 will repair a few of the imperfections of the initially Fold– however it does appear like the upcoming phone might have some enhancements. The Z Fold 2’s ultra thin glass screen might be more long lasting than the …