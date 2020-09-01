Samsung’s new foldable phone is its biggest By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Handout programs Samsung Electronics’ new foldable smart device Galaxy Z Fold 2



SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:-RRB- Co Ltd’s newest foldable smart device is likewise its biggest, using users a tablet-size screen 12% larger than its initially Galaxy Fold.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s screen procedures 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) when unfolded. The 5G suitable phone will likewise be Samsung (KS:-RRB-‘s most pricey foldable, priced at $1,999 in the United States compared to $1,980 for the Galaxy Fold released in 2015.

The new design, nevertheless, is dealing with a difficult market with financial unpredictabilities produced by the coronavirus pandemic cooling need for high-end smart devices.

Despite the launch of its premium Galaxy S20 lineup in March, Samsung has actually fared especially severely. Its second-quarter smart device sales dropped 30% and South Korean tech huge delivered its position as the world’s biggest smart device seller to Chinese competitor Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], according to research study company Canalys.

Offered in 2 colours – mystic black and mystic bronze – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on sale onSept 18 in about 40 nations.