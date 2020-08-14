Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, is now available on Verizon

Samsung’s affordable midrange 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, is lastly available atVerizon Compared to other phones launched within the previous year, the $550 Galaxy A51 5G UW is among the more affordable 5G phones right now: $900 more affordable than the (terminated) Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip initially expense, $250 less than the OnePlus 8 5G UW, and $100 more affordable than the Galaxy A71 5G UW.

The brand-new Galaxy A51 5G UW can be found in simply one color, “Prism Bricks Blue,” which is essentially a somewhat pearlescent blue. Compared to the Galaxy A71 5G UW, the A51 5G UW has the exact same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G processor and 128 GB of storage. Both phones likewise have the exact same 12- megapixel wide-angle electronic camera, a 5-megapixel macro electronic camera, and a 5-megapixel depth electronic camera. But the A51 5G UW has a 6.5-inch OLED screen, making it somewhat smaller sized than the A71 5G UW’s 6.7-inch OLED screen, plus a 48- megapixel primary electronic camera, whereas the A71 5G UW has a 64- megapixel primary electronic camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW retails for $550 on Verizon’s site

Originally revealed back in April, the Galaxy A51 5G UW consists of Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network and will include its low-band network when it shows up later on this year. As my associate Chris Welch mentioned in this 5G explainer video, while Verizon’s high-band is “blazing fast,” the …