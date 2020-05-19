Samsung’s mmWave-compatible Galaxy S20 is coming to Verizon on June 4th

Verizon is releasing a brand new model of the 5G Galaxy S20 on June 4th, which helps its quick, Ultra Wideband millimeter-wave 5G community. The “Samsung Galaxy S20 UW” might be obtainable for preorder on May 21st beginning at $41.66 a month for 24 months or $999.99 full retail. In addition to providing assist for Verizon’s present mmWave community, it should additionally assist the service’s low-band 5G community when that launches later this 12 months.

At launch, all of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 telephones — together with the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra — supported 5G in some type. However, till now, solely the costlier S20 Plus and S20 Ultra have supported the quicker mmWave 5G know-how favored by Verizon. The new launch implies that your entire Galaxy S20 lineup now absolutely helps Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G community, which Verizon says is at present obtainable throughout 34 cities within the US.

At launch, solely the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra supported Ultra Wideband

Verizon is promoting numerous offers you should utilize to deliver down the value of both the Galaxy S20 UW or one other system purchased alongside it. You can save $150 in the event you’re a brand new or present buyer, and this low cost might be utilized throughout 24 month-to-month invoice credit. There are additionally trade-in reductions, reductions for lively Verizon premium Unlimited plans, and reductions on second telephones, Samsung tablets, and Samsung wearables relying on your system cost plan.

Along with assist for the brand new 5G know-how, Verizon says the Galaxy S20 UW might be obtainable in an unique white coloration scheme alongside the prevailing pink and grey choices, and it’ll include 128GB of inner reminiscence. You’ll have the opportunity to preorder the brand new handset beginning May 21st at 3:01AM ET from VerizonWi-fi.com.