Samsung’s latest special edition phone is a BTS-branded Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung is no stranger to themed special-edition smartphones, having offered Galaxy phones emblazoned with Batman logos and Star Wars themes in the past. The latest collaboration is a Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition, with a matching set of Galaxy Buds Plus to go with it.

The Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition looks like Samsung’s regular flagship, but with a unique iridescent purple exterior (the color is heavily associated with the K-pop group) that has a BTS logo on the rear and the band’s heart iconography on the camera array.

The BTS Edition of the phone also includes BTS-inspired Android themes, along with a preinstalled copy of the Weverse app (a social networking platform utilized by BTS band members to communicate with fans and share content). Lastly, photo cards of the band are included in the similarly BTS-themed box.

The Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition, alternatively, are purely a cosmetic change, switching the standard hues for a pair of BTS-purple earbuds and a charging case, alongside decorative BTS and heart icons on each of the earbuds.

In order to sweeten the offer for fans, Samsung is offering a free BTS poster proper who preorders the branded S20 Plus or the Galaxy Buds (clients who preorder both will receive two posters). Additionally, preordering the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition will get customers a 50 percent discount on the matching Galaxy Buds, while preorders for the Galaxy Buds should include a BTS-themed wireless charger (it’s also purple).

The BTS Edition Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy Buds Plus will be on Samsung’s web site and Amazon starting on July 9th — the seventh anniversary of the BTS ARMY fan collective — with preorders beginning on June 19th.