Samsung’s latest midrange phone has a whopping 7,000mAh battery

Samsung has opened up preorders for the Galaxy M51 in Germany, officially confirming that its latest midrange phone has an absolutely massive 7,000mAh battery. It costs €360.01 (about $429), and Samsung’s site says that it expects the phone to start shipping on September 11th. There’s no sign of preorder pages on Samsung’s other regional stores just yet, but a release in India seems likely given that Samsung teased the phone there last week.

At 7,000mAh, it isn’t the biggest phone battery we’ve ever seen. Last year, for example, Avenir Telecom showed off an Energizer-branded smartphone containing a bulbous 18,000mAh battery. But it’s almost unheard of in devices from mass-market manufacturers like Samsung, and we’ll be interested to see what effect it has on the overall size and weight of the handset when it releases.

Aside from its battery, the Galaxy M51 has a more typical set of specs for a phone of its price. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a central hole-punch notch for its 32-megapixel selfie camera. Around the back there are four rear-facing cameras, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide with a 123-degree field of view, and 5-megapixel macro and depth-sensing cameras. It’s got 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Samsung says it’s powered by an…