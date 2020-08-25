Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn’t have a release date, but you can already watch this review

Samsung lastly revealed the follow-up to the beleaguered very first generation Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, earlier this month, but the phone still isn’t out yet– Samsung guaranteed to expose more on September 1st. Ahead of then, however, it appears a minimum of one Z Fold 2 has actually made it into the wild, as a Chinese YouTube channel has already published a review of the upcoming foldable (via SamMobile).

I do not speak Chinese, so I can’ t inform you what the customer is stating. But if you wish to see what a real powered-on Z Fold 2 appears like doing a lot of various things, I advise viewing the entire video. And there’s a couple of fascinating bits worth calling out.

Perhaps most significantly, the external screen appears like a significant enhancement, as it now uses up nearly the whole front of the phone:

The inner screen gets a good upgrade, too. Not just is it a 7.6-inch screen, up from the Fold’s 7.3-inch panel, but the Z Fold 2’s hole-punch cam appears to be less disruptive than the whole corner that was committed to real estate the electronic cameras on the initial Fold.