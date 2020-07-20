Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G will cost the same as their predecessors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go on pre-order this Wednesday and (according to a report by ETNews) it will cost the same as the original 4G version – KRW 1.65 million or $1,370. This is despite the upgraded chipset (one of the first with the new S865+) and 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (note the “Z”) will also cost the same as the original model – a hefty KRW 2.39 million or $1,990. Do keep in mind that the revised Galaxy Fold 5G model was north of $2,200 when it was announced and even that still uses the S855 instead of the S865+ of the upcoming model.

The Z Fold 2 promises many more improvements too, certainly more than the Z Flip 5G. The slightly larger 7.59” inner screen will have 120 Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, the outer display will be larger too (4.6” to 6.23”). The inner screen is said to be using Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) just like the Z Flip (more for its optical qualities than scratch resistance).











Everything in Mystic Bronze: Galaxy Z Fold 2 • Note20, Buds Live and Watch3 • The Note20 Ultra again

The rear cam will upgrade to a triple module system with 64 MP main one 12 MP and one 16 MP (likely tele and ultra wide). On the downside, the original was bundled with free Galaxy Buds+, this one will not be getting any freebies.

Anyway, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is ready to go, the Z Fold 2 may take a while – Samsung plans to sell 3 million units annually, but initial supply may be limited. Also, the company will space out the Galaxy Note20 and Z Fold releases so that they don’t cannibalize consumer interest from each other. It’s not clear if a cheaper “Galaxy Z Fold Lite” is on the way or not.

Mystic Bronze will be the hero color this season, you can see renders for the Z Fold 2, Note20, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch3. A new collaboration with Thom Browne is also in the works, the fashion designer turn the premium foldables into a fashion statement (and fashion is often pricey).

