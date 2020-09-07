Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is down to its lowest price on Amazon

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 3 as part of its current lineup, and compared to its predecessors, it came with an expensive starting price of $400. Fortunately, the watch is now down to its lowest price yet. You can buy the 45mm size in black for only $365 on Amazon — this version of the watch usually retails for $430.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a successor to Samsung’s 2018 Galaxy Watch, and includes an OLED display with a rotating bezel. Aside from the standard smartwatch functions the Galaxy Watch 3 also includes a fall detection feature that will notify a contact when a fall is detected and later this year, the watch is expected to gain new smarts, allowing you to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

If you are looking for a new Samsung smartwatch, but the $365 price tag intimidates you, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale on Amazon. Both the 40mm and 44mm sizes are on sale at $229 and $249, respectively. There’s more flexibility on color options as the Black, Silver, and Pink Gold are on sale for both sizes.

