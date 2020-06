After the recent massive leak of the Galaxy Tab S7, we get much more details on the upcoming flagship slates. According to the reliable tipster Ice Universe, the two upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 tablets will get 120Hz screens.

Knowing the Galaxy Tab S track record, we’re pretty sure that the Tab S lineup will feature AMOLED panels.

According to the prior rumor, the Tab S7 is rumored have an 11″ screen, while the Tab S7+ will have a larger 12.4″ display.

Source