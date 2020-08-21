Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is receiving Note 20 features with new One UI update

The newest variation of Samsung’s One UI software application, which was revealed along with the Galaxy Note 20 previously this month, has actually begun presenting for the Galaxy S20, thecompany has announced SamMobile reports that the update is currently appearing in choose European nations consisting of Italy, Hungary, Portugal, and theNetherlands The 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are apparently amongst the very first to be getting the update.

One UI 2.5 brings a variety of the Galaxy Note 20’s features to the S20 lineup. The most fascinating of these is assistance for Wireless DeX, which lets you mirror your phone’s screen to supported Televisions and utilize it as a touchpad.

There are likewise a number of new video camera features, like the reality that Pro Video Mode can now by hand change in between the phone’s various mics, and supports 8K video recording at 24fps. The keeps in mind app is likewise getting upgraded, and can now sync audio recordings with composed notes. One UI 2.5 likewise makes it simpler to share Wi-Fi qualifications with other Galaxy gadgets.