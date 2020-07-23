Samsung’s Galaxy S10E with 256GB of storage is $499 at Amazon

Amazon’s deal of the day is on the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S10E in black. It’s currently down to $499 — its most affordable price yet. At this time last year, $750 was the typical price you’d pay to get one; more recently, it’s sold for $699. What’s great about this deal is that it’s for the upgraded version of the phone, which not only has double the storage capacity of the base model but its RAM count is 8GB compared to 6GB, so it should remain a speedy companion for a few years.

This phone released alongside the Galaxy S10 in early 2019, and despite being a more affordable alternative at launch, it has most of the same specs. It features the Snapdragon 855, the aforementioned 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage with microSD support, wireless charging, and it has a 5.8-inch OLED display with a hole-punch selfie camera.

Image: Dohm

Dohm’s range of noise machines to help you get better sleep is discounted at Best Buy. These well-reviewed units aren’t weren’t that expensive at $50, but today’s price cuts bring each of them down to $38. I don’t personally use this model, but I highly recommend picking one up if you’ve had a hard time getting some sleep. The Yogasleep model that’s cheaper today is available in a few different colorways, so you should be able to find a match for your home’s style.

Image: Acer

We featured Best Buy’s $100 off deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 a few days ago, but it’s worth highlighting again because it’s still happening. It launched at $629, but it’s already down to $529. We’re in the midst of reviewing this model, but based on specs alone, it rivals far more expensive Chromebook options with its high-resolution 3:2 aspect ratio display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a 2-in-1 design that lets you fold it up into a tablet.