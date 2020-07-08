Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shown in brief hands-on video

As is usually the case with leaked gadgets, first there have been photos… now there’s a video. One day after Samsung officially announced the August 5th Unpacked event where it’s expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Fold successor, the flagship Note has been given the hands-on treatment on YouTube.

The video from Jimmy Is Promo — the same way to obtain the photos earlier this week — is under 90 seconds in length, so we don’t arrive at see a ton in just how of details or new information. Sadly, there’s no direct confirmation on if the Note 20 Ultra could have a 120Hz display.

But the clip reveals minor changes from last year’s Note 10: Samsung moved the S Pen cradle left side of the phone rather than the right, for example, and the buttons also switched sides. The camera bump has exploded in size, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since phones are increasingly moving to larger, better-quality image sensors.

The Note 20’s S Pen will seemingly gain new “pointer” functionality that may show an on-screen indicator whenever you hold down the S Pen button and point Samsung’s stylus at the phone. You can select a trailing color to give the feature a laser pointer effect, according to the video. I’m hard-pressed to come up with scenarios where I’d use any such thing, but Samsung has never been shy about pumping superfluous software tricks into the Note lineup. (How many of you Note 10 owners remain using those air gestures?) There’s even an internet site dedicated to everything the S Pen can do.

One week ago, Samsung unveiled a set of marketing photos of the gold Note 20 Ultra on its Russian website, and the ones images fall into line with what we’ve seen this week. It’s very possible that Jimmy Is Promo or other leakers will release more Note 20 content in the coming weeks. Either way, we’ll obtain the full story on Samsung’s next devices in just below a month.