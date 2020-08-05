Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event: how to watch today’s live stream online

As with latest item intros, Samsung’s newest item launch is going to be completely virtual this year, however it still assures to be a truly huge program. The occasion will begin at 10 AM ET/ 7AM PT on Wednesday, August 5th.

While the spotlight is definitely going to be on Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Note 20 phone, the business is appealing to present us with 5 brand-new items at this occasion. The newest reports are that, besides the Note 20, the brand-new gadgets consist of a tablet, smartwatch, real cordless earbuds, and (you thought it) a collapsible smart device.

Want to understand more? To learn, watch the keynote and follow our press reporters as they contribute their specialist commentary on the procedures.

WHEN DOES THE OCCASION START?

It begins at 10 AM ET/ 7AM PT/ 3PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GALAXY NOTE 20 OCCASION?

We will have the live stream video embedded up leading, so you can remain here to watch when it starts. Otherwise, head to these links.