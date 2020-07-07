Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event confirmed for August 5th

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take put on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10AM ET. The company is likely to reveal its new lineup of Galaxy Note 20 devices, and also a successor to its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung’s teaser is pretty cryptic, even by the standards of tech invitations, even though copper color splash does match the leaked pictures of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — the rumored flagship of the lineup — that were inadvertently posted on Samsung’s Russian website in the beginning of July.

Rumors are uncharacteristically quiet for what to are expectant of, despite the fact that an announcement is defined to arrive within just a month. Although at least one actual Note 20 Ultra device has made its solution into the world already. The new flagship will supposedly feature a triple rear camera array, including a periscope-style lens, and also a 4th sensor that appears to be the 3D ToF sensor or even a laser autofocus.

Expect to start to see the usual bump in specs, too, with the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 — or even even the rumored Snapdragon 865 Plus — which, like the S20 lineup earlier in the day this year, is likely to make 5G the default for the new Notes in addition to a 120Hz refresh rate display option. And needless to say, the Note 20 will feature an S-Pen, potentially with a brand new trick or two up its sleeve.

Samsung is also likely to have at the least two Galaxy Note 20 models — a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and the bigger Note 20 Ultra, even though details are slim on which the differences will be (aside from size.)

The follow-up to the Galaxy Fold — reportedly named the Galaxy Z Fold 2, to become listed on the branding of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip from earlier in 2010, per SamMobile — is rumored to have a larger internal 7.7-inch display, possibly with a cut-out camera similar to Samsung’s other flagship phones. Specs are also likely to get a boost, too, even though there’s no specifics available just yet.

Lastly, the event could see the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which has been already revealed due to China’s TENAA certification center. That device will reportedly have a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and hook drop in overall battery capacity set alongside the earlier LTE version.