Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 can last for up to three weeks on a charge

Samsung has a brand-new physical fitness tracker on the method called theGalaxy Fit 2 It’s an upgraded variation of the initial Galaxy Fit band that uses a bigger screen and more battery life– a lot more battery life, in reality.

Samsung is guaranteeing that the brand-new design can last for a minimum of 15 days on a single charge and up to three weeks depending on your settings. That’s a huge dive over the initial design, which Samsung assured would get hardly a week of use off a singlecharge That battery life is likewise a remarkable boost over completing trackers, like the upcoming Fitbit Inspire 2, which just lasts for up to 10 dayson a charge Most trackers normally use a week approximately of battery life, making Samsung’s a huge enhancement– presuming it holdsup

In case the 2 to three weeks of battery life wasn’t a tip-off, the Galaxy Fit 2 is absolutely not a smartwatch. It’s a physical fitness tracker through and through, with the alternative to track metrics like calories burned, heart rate, range, and sleep patterns. Samsung likewise states that the Galaxy Fit can instantly spot up to 5 various kinds of physical fitness activities.

Samsung hasn’t stated when it’ll launch the Galaxy Fit 2 or a rate, however most likely the business will have more info to share in the comingweeks