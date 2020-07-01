Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are more affordable than ever today

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus certainly wireless earbuds that have exceptional battery life and feature a wireless charging case are more affordable than ever today, and we have two special deals to tell you about. Daily Steals has got the best price on a brand new set of Galaxy Buds Plus, down to $130 ($20 off). If you wish to check that out, head to its site and enter VERGESBUDS at checkout to have the discount. These have a one-year warranty through Samsung.

On the other hand, you can save yourself even more money by snagging a refurbished pair of Galaxy Buds Plus at Best Buy. They’re just $90, which is really a steal. Like all of Best Buy’s refurbished gear, these are tested for quality and include all original accessories. (In this case, which means ear recommendations, the charging case, and the USB-C cable.) These feature a 90-day warranty through Best Buy.

Remedy’s Control, one of the best games of 2019, is 42 percent off on PC (redeemable on Epic Games Store) at Fanatical. It normally costs $60, but you could possibly get it for $35 at this time. This console versions with this game see discounts fairly regularly, though this is one of many better sale prices I’ve seen for the PC version.

Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB SSD is $100 (usually $120) included in Amazon’s deal of the afternoon. This model sold for $88 all through Black Friday, but this is actually the lowest price outside of that period. It’s possible this one might find more frequent discounts until it’s eliminated, as Samsung recently announced the slightly improved 870 QVO SSD that starts at $130 for a 1TB drive. This isn’t the fastest SSD you can purchase, but it’s a lot of storage at an excellent price.

Persona 5 Royal for PS4 is more affordable than ever at GameStop today only. It’s $35 ($25 off) for a new copy of what my colleague Megan Farokhmanesh calls “the definitive version of an already brilliant RPG”. It’s the most complete version of Persona 5 you can buy, flush with new late-game content, as well as some quality-of-life-fixes perhaps not seen in the first release. Plus, it includes a POP! Games figurine of the Fox character from the game for no extra charge.