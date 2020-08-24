Samsung’s Find My Mobile feature now works with offline devices

Samsung’s Find My Mobile feature is a handy tool to help you find a lost phone. With the latest app update, Find My Mobile will now work for Galaxy devices that aren’t connected to Wi-Fi or cellular. Max Weinbach of XDA Developers spotted the feature on Saturday.

The “Offline finding” function will leverage a network of nearby Galaxy devices — it looks similar to the “Community Find” feature that Tile trackers use when they’re out of Bluetooth range. If your phone can’t be found by Wi-Fi or cellular connection, nearby Galaxy devices might be able to locate it.

If you have offline finding enabled, your phone will also be able to scan for other devices, meaning you’ll be able to help others find their lost phones if you’re in range of the item or find watches and earbuds that you’ve used recently.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung’s Find My Mobile. Let’s you track your phone even if it doesn’t have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

The feature isn’t enabled by default — you can enable and disable it in your settings and encrypt your offline location if you’re worried about privacy.

We’ve got some questions. For instance, we don’t know for sure what…