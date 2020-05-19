Samsung’s fast T7 USB-C SSD is now available starting at $110

Samsung’s T7 moveable SSD is now available following its introduction earlier this yr at CES 2020. The T7 is the successor to the slim, wallet-sized T5 USB-C SSD that got here out in 2017. If you’re feeling some form of déjà vu and are questioning if this product may need already been launched — effectively, sure, form of. Back in January, Samsung launched the T7 Touch, a barely costlier variant that encompasses a fingerprint sensor for authenticating your id earlier than the SSD mounts to your machine.

This normal T7 doesn’t have that {hardware} function (although it does nonetheless function non-obligatory password safety with AES 256-bit encryption), so it’s $20 cheaper throughout all configurations. The 500GB base mannequin prices $110, the 1TB mannequin prices $200, and the 2TB drive prices $370. The T7 is available in metallic pink, indigo blue, and titan grey, and features a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB Type-A cable within the field. It’s appropriate with a wide range of working techniques, together with Windows 10, macOS, and Android. This doesn’t imply that it could’t work on iOS, iPadOS, and gaming consoles. It’s simply that Samsung’s app isn’t available on these platforms, and should you’ve turned on the SSD’s password safety function, it should must be turned off on a appropriate machine earlier than it may be used usually.

It’s not a Thunderbolt three drive, but it surely’s fast nonetheless, and it’s fairly reasonably priced

While there haven’t been any main modifications to the bodily make-up of the SSD enclosure (we discovered the T7 Touch to be a bit of slimmer, but barely taller, than the T5), there’s a vastly improved drive on the within. Samsung upgraded the SSD expertise from SATA to NVMe on this technology, the identical type of speedy storage that may be present in midrange and high-end laptops.

Samsung claims as much as 1,050MB/s switch speeds for the T7, because it does for the T7 Touch, and so the 2 must be equal. When I examined the T7 Touch utilizing a USB-C port on a 2019 MacBook Pro, I discovered that the T7 Touch got here near these claims, with a mean write pace of 807MB/s and a mean learn pace of 903MB/s. When it got here to switch pace enhancements, I discovered that:

“It took nine seconds on average to copy a 13GB file on the MacBook Pro, roughly a 40 percent improvement compared to the T5 SATA SSD doing the same test. To copy the file to the T7 Touch, it took 11 seconds on average, an approximate 35 percent increase in speed compared to the T5.”

All in all, the T7 ought to end in quicker switch speeds than the earlier technology. It’s not a Thunderbolt three drive, but it surely’s fast nonetheless, and it’s fairly reasonably priced. If you have been going to get the T5, perhaps you need to take into consideration getting the T7 as a substitute.