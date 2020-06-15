Samsung’s big, curved Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors are up for preorder

Samsung has opened up preorders for both of the new, curved QHD gaming monitors that debuted at CES 2020. The first, the Odyssey G7, is available in two sizes, 27 and 32 inches, which are priced at $699.99 and $799.99, respectively. The bigger 49-inch Odyssey G9 with a 32:9 aspect ratio costs $1,699.99.

Each model features a 1440p QLED 1000R curved VA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync 2 and G-Sync variable refresh rate technologies. These should make gameplay look super smooth, assuming your graphics card can deliver high frame rates.

There are some differences aside from the size. The Odyssey G9’s display is at 5120 x 1440 resolution, whilst the G7’s are at 2560 x 1440. The more expensive G9 version comes with an HDR1000 rating, which is brighter than the HDR600 rating for both sizes of the G7.

In terms of aesthetics, these two monitors look similar at a distance; however, the G9 has glossy white plastic on the rear whereas the G7 uses matte black plastic across the rear with small blue triangular vents on leading. Both carry the futuristic Iron Man-esque reactor core design where in actuality the stand meets the monitor.

Both models will ship on July 13th through Samsung and other retailers.