Samsung’s 5G A71 will release in the US starting on June 19th

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G, which sits at the top of its midrange A-series lineup, will launch in the US starting on June 19th, the company announced today. Initially, the handset will be available from T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com, but Samsung says that the phone will be visiting AT&T, Verizon, along with other carriers later this summer along side an Unlocked by Samsung model.

Announced straight back in April with a cost tag of $599.99, The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is the step-up model when compared with the Galaxy A51 5G. (We reviewed the LTE version of the A51 last month.) The biggest huge difference between the A51 5G and the A71 5G is their main cameras, which is reassuring given the issues we’d with the camera on the Galaxy A51 in our review. Both have a quad-camera array — including 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras, 5-megapixel depth cameras, and 5-megapixel macro cameras — but the A71’s main camera features a resolution of 64 megapixels, compared to the 48-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy A51.

The A71 features a 64-megapixel main sensor

The A71 also offers a slightly bigger 6.7-inch hole-punch OLED display compared to the 6.5-inch screen on the A51, and it could be charged slightly faster at 25W when compared with 15W for the A51 5G — although their batteries are both 4,500mAh.

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will work with a Snapdragon 765G processor, is sold with 128GB of storage (expandable with around 1TB via microSD), and it has 6GB of RAM. Samsung says the Galaxy A71 will support sub-6GHz 5G with its initial launch on T-Mobile and Sprint, also it said that it will have more information regarding mmWave support later come early july when the device is scheduled to release on Verizon, AT&T, so when an unlocked model.

Correction: This post originally said that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is powered by an Exynos 980 processor. It will actually be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor in the US. We have updated our post to reflect this and regret the error.