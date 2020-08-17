Samsung’s $500 Galaxy A51 5G is coming to AT&T, too

Samsung’s $500 Galaxy A51 5G will get here on AT&T on August 21st, signing up with T-Mobile (which got the gadget on August 7th) and Verizon (which got a mmWave-equipped A51 5G UW version on August 13th).

As the name might suggest, the A51 5G is the 5G variation of the basic $399 A51, which was launched back in May, however it enhances on the routine design in a couple of methods, using a more effective Exynos 980 processor, 6GB of RAM and a bigger 4,500 mAh battery.

Carrier locks aside, the AT&T variation of the A51 5G is essentially the like the T-Mobile design, with 128GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch OLED screen, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a quad-camera selection led by a 48-megapixel primary lens. But unlike the Verizon design (which costs $50 more and swaps the chipset for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G), the AT&T and T-Mobile variations alike just use sub-6GHz 5G– not the quicker, mmWave variation of the networking innovation.

AT&T is likewise using a significantly much better offer for the A51 5G than either of its rivals. For an undefined “limited time,” all AT&T consumers with an endless strategy (both brand-new and existing) will be able to get the A51 5G for $5 each month on a 30-month time payment plan, making the overall expense of the phone $150– a significant cost savings …