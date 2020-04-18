Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is bringing the One UI 2.1, primarily based on Android 10, to its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The info was revealed in a put up made by a moderator within the Samsung South Korean group discussion board. The moderator was answering a question by a person who wished to know whether or not the brand new model of the pores and skin could be obtainable for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or not. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched again in 2018 with Android Oreo and has since acquired Android 9 Pie and Android 10 updates.

The post on Samsung group discussion board says that Galaxy Note 9 is being examined with One UI 2.1. The firm is checking what options could be added with One UI 2.1 to the telephone. The moderator has mentioned that including new options to the telephone via the One UI model replace is taking time as it’d have an effect on the efficiency and stability of the telephone. The firm is deciding what all could be added with One UI 2.1.

As per the put up, the corporate is reviewing fastidiously to convey out a concrete replace that’s the reason the entire course of is taking a while. We can hope for the replace to roll out within the weeks to come back. One UI 2.1 runs on Samsung’s entrance line fashions just like the Galaxy Note 10 sequence and Galaxy S10 sequence.

According to a March report, Samsung had determined to convey the One UI 2.1 replace to lots of its smartphones together with Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S9.

The One UI 2.1 replace has acquired a number of adjustments that it brings with itself. The replace introduced by Samsung comes with Screen Zoom choices and Samsung Quick Share. It additionally permits customers to expertise 120Hz refresh price on telephones together with Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Note 10+. However, this characteristic will not be obtainable on Galaxy Note 9 on account of lack of suitable {hardware}.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on high. It at the moment runs Android 10 on One UI 2.0.

