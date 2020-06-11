Samsung working on a Galaxy S20 Lite incoming with OneUI 2.5

At the start of this year, Samsung released the Galaxy S10 Lite – a slightly cheaper person in the Galaxy S10-series, which brought a fascinating feature set – large flat screen and huge battery. Well, according to new information obtained by SamMobile, the S10 Lite gets a successor.

A photo of the Galaxy S10 Lite

As of now, there’s very little to know concerning the handset aside from some vague specs and model numbers. We can get the phone to own at least 128GB of internal storage as a standard, it will run Samsung’s One UI 2.5 out of the box and following footsteps of its predecessor, it’s likely that the handset will soon be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Not all markets will get a 5G-enabled variant. Reportedly, the global S20 Lite with model number SM-G780 can come with and without 5G, depending on the market while a device with model number SM-G781 intended for the usa market will support 5G.

Source