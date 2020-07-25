Samsung Wisenet SDC-89440BB-4PK – 4MP Weatherproof Bullet Camera (4-Pack) Compatible with SDH-C85100BF



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 19:41:15 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Safety & Technology



5MP Super HD Weather-Resistant Bullet Camera

Expand your 5MP DVR Security System with the Wisenet SDC-89445BF 5MP accessory camera. With 1536p Super HD resolution it allows for one of the best in class viewing experiences. It even has you covered in the dark by providing clear night time video recording up to 130ft in ambient lighting and 82ft in complete darkness. It can be installed anywhere around your home or business discreetly. It’s never too safe to keep and extra eye on the things that are most important to you.

Key Features

4MP Super HD camera

True Day & Night with ICR for perfect color reproduction

Weather Resistance – Indoor & Outdoor Use

Live Video Stream with 2048×1536 Resolution

104 Wide-Angle Camera View

Night Vision up to 130ft

Not A Stand Alone Unit, Must Connect To/WithDVR

Contents

Camera

60 ft BNC cable

Screw & Wall Anchors (3-Set)

4MP Super HD Video

The 4MP Super HD Resolution delivers 2.5x clearer images than Full HD and allows for sharp images and high quality video.

Ultra-Wide 105

This Cam captures an ultra-wide 105 field of view with built-in automatic lens distortion correction.

Weather-Resistant

Weather-resistant cameras are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

True Day & Night

Cameras are all equipped with high quality infrared LEDs and smart IR to provide up to 130ft/40m night vision.

IP66 Rated Weather Resistant, 105° Wide Angle View

Night Vision up to 82 ft, True Day and Night with IR cut filter

Privacy Masking, Free WiseView app for Android and iOS

Compatible with SDH-C85100BF