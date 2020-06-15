Samsung will bring the Galaxy A21s to India on June 17

Samsung Galaxy A21s was announced last month, and is already on sale in Russia. The next market to obtain it is India with the phone scheduled to make its debut on June 17 depending on the local division. It brings a huge 6.5 HD+ Infinity-O screen, 2 GHz octa-core CPU and plenty of battery life.

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to learn. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF  Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

The phone is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, built on the 8nm process. It has two quad-core clusters going at up to 2.0GHz, and is along with either 3GB or 4GB RAM.

The phone has four cameras on the right back, lined within an L-formation – 48 MP main + 8 MP ultrawide-angle + 2 MP depth + 2 MP macro. There is also a 13 MP selfie camera behind in punch hole of the display.

The biggest feature of this affordable smartphone is its 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port.

