Samsung will be using its own OLEDs for the Galaxy S21 lineup after all

More than a month in the past, a report got here out claiming that Samsung is in talks with BOE about the manufacturing of OLED panels for a few of the Korean firm’s smartphones together with the upcoming Galaxy S21 or S30 or no matter else it’s named. However, in accordance with the newest rumors in the area, BOE’s OLEDs did not cross Samsung’s inside testing so they will not be used.

Reportedly Samsung is not proud of the high quality and due to this fact will proceed using its in-house OLEDs. In reality, BOE was wanting for a option to get into Apple’s provide chain but in addition failed the preliminary exams for the iPhone 12 display screen manufacturing. This would clarify why Samsung holds 80% of the OLED provide for this yr’s iPhones.

