Samsung updates the 2019 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and 8.0 to Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Cheap Android tablets still exist, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A line is one of the most prominent (and long-running) proponents of such services and products. The company is now continuing its Android 10 update march with a couple of such cheap tablets, namely the 2019 versions of the Tab A 10.1 and Tab A 8.0.

The LTE-capable variants of these two tablets are now actually receiving updates to Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the top. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is getting the new pc software build T515XXU4BTFK, while the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is receiving build P205DXU5BTFB.

Both releases include the July 2020 security patches, that is right on target. Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab S6, S5e, and S4 got updates to Android 10 with One UI 2.1, but it seems like the less expensive Tab A series members don’t deserve the .1 jump.

The updates will hopefully make their way to the Wi-Fi only versions of the two Galaxy Tab A (2019) sizes soon. In the meantime, if you have the LTE models and have not yet received an update notification, you are able to manually look for the new software by going to Settings > Software update and selecting Download and install.

Source 1 | Source 2