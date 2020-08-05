Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 20 and its latest foldable phone

The world is relying on technology more than ever during the pandemic, said TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of mobile communications.

“It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world,” he said.

As people hunker down to work and socialize from home, Roh said the company’s new lineup of devices is designed to “work together seamlessly” as part of an ecosystem of Galaxy products.

The event kicks off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. Watch it…