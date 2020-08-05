Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 20 and its latest foldable phone

The Korean electronics giant is shoring up its new flagship smartphone with an ecosystem of interconnected gadgets to try to snatch its top spot in the global market back from Chinese rival Huawei.
Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20, was one of five new devices it unveiled on Wednesday — along with an updated tablet, smart watch, wireless earbuds and a folding smartphone — in a livestreamed virtual unveiling that has become the norm for tech announcements amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike other recent launches that have been recorded or streamed without an audience, Samsung chose to nod to the new videoconferencing reality many of us are dealing with during the pandemic, by beaming in dozens of fans displayed on a large curved screen behind the event’s host, Samsung executive Federico Casalegno.
The world is relying on technology more than ever during the pandemic, said TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of mobile communications.
“It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world,” he said.
As people hunker down to work and socialize from home, Roh said the company’s new lineup of devices is designed to “work together seamlessly” as part of an ecosystem of Galaxy products.
