Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 5G with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, hits the shelves on August 7

Samsung has actually simply managed a surprise, which surprise is called the Galaxy Z Flip5G The upgraded variation of Samsung’s very first clamshell collapsible phone brings 5G to the table and comes geared up with Qualcomm’s newest and biggest Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The rest of the internals stay practically the very same, however we get 2 brand-new color choices– Mystic Gray and MysticBronze

.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes a 6.7- inch FHD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display screen, while the small cover display screen procedures 1.1-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels. The Snapdragon 865+ SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while the battery loaded within is of 3,300 mAh capability. You get cordless charging and power share assistance also.

At the back, you get a 12 MP main electronic camera with OIS and another 12 MP ultra-wide-angle electronic camera, while selfies are managed by a 10 MP snapper. Talking about rate, you get dual-mode (SA + NSA) 5G assistance with sub-6GHz compatibility also. The Galaxy Z Flip will be offered through AT&T, Best Buy,Samsung com, T-Mobile andAmazon com priced at $ 1,44999 beginning August 7 in the United States.

[UPDATE: This article was updated with market availability details]