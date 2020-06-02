Samsung unveils Galaxy M01 as Galaxy M11 arrives in India

Samsung introduced the arrival of two new entry stage telephones to India in the present day. The Galaxy M11 was beforehand introduced, however the Galaxy M01 is barely now making its debut. Both telephones can be found beginning in the present day throughout all Samsung offline shops, Samsung.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

The new Galaxy M01 has a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V show with a notch. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset with 3GB of reminiscence and 32GB of expandable storage.

It’s powered by a big 4,000mAh battery however with no quick charging. The digital camera is a humble 13MP broad with a 2MP depth sensor on the again and on the entrance is a 5MP sensor.

The Galaxy M01 is priced at INR 8,999 ($120). It will probably be out there in black, blue, and pink colours. We are but to listen to if and when it is going to make it to different markets

The Galaxy M11 has a 6.4″ 1560x720px LCD with an Infinity-O digital camera cutout. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 450 chipset with a selection of three/32GB or 4/64GB reminiscence configurations. You additionally get a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of quick charging.

On the again, the Galaxy M11 has a triple digital camera, consisting of a 13MP broad, 5MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor. On the entrance is a 8MP sensor.

The Galaxy M11 is priced at INR 10,999 ($145) for the three/32GB variant and 12,999 ($170) for the 4/64GB variant. It will probably be out there in metallic blue, black and violet.