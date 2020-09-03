Samsung unveils Galaxy A42 5G phone, Tab A7 and Trio wireless charging station



Samsung





Samsung



Samsung has announced three more mobile products: the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, the budget Galaxy Tab A7 and the Trio wireless charger. The company on Wednesday hosted a virtual Life Unstoppable event taking place at the same time as the virtual IFA electronics show in Berlin.

The new 5G phone will be part of and will have a quad camera layout on the rear and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A42 5G will launch later this year, with no word yet on pricing. It comes in black.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A7 will feature a 10.4-inch screen, quad Dolby Atmos speakers and a symmetrical bezel in a metal casing. Samsung is hailing it as an “on-the-go picture and sound entertainment experience,” also pointing to its new Samsung…