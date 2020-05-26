Samsung Unveils Exynos 880 SoC With Integrated 5G Modem, AI Capabilities for Mid-Range Smartphones

Samsung has actually introduced its brand-new mobile chip, the Exynos 880 SoC, including an integrated 5G modem as well as AI capabilities. The brand-new mobile cpu by the South Korean technology titan is focused on mid-range smartphones as well as has actually currently made its launching with Vivo Y70 s – released onMonday Samsung additional cases that the Exynos 880’s multi-format codec sustains 4K resolution video clip recording at 30 fps.

Exynos 880 SoC functions

The Samsung Exynos 880 SoC features the octa-core 64- little bit CPU, including 2 ARM Cortex- A76 cores clocked at 2GHz as well as 6 ARM Cortex- A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The mobile cpu is produced making use of 8nm Fi nFET procedure.

For video gaming as well as various other graphics requires, the Exynos 880 SoC consists of the ARM Mali- G76 MP5 GPU that is promoted to sustain innovative graphics APIs in addition to 3D in-game graphics.

Coming to the imaging division, the Exynos 880 SoC works with as much as a 64- megapixel cam sensing units or 20- megapixel dual-camera arrangements. As much as video clip goes, the Exynos 880’s multi-format codec is stated to sustain 4K resolution video clip recording at 30 fps as well as playback with HEVC, H.264 as well as VP9 codecs. Additionally, the Exynos 880 SoC includes an integrated 5G modem that sustains as much as 2.55 Gbps download and install rate as well as as much as 1.28 Gbps post rate over 5G sub-6GHz range. The firm declares that the download rate of 2.55 Gbps can be raised to 3.55 Gpbs with E-UTRA-NR dual-connectivity that incorporates 5G as well as LTE capabilities.

Samsung has actually specified that the AI capabilities of the Exynos 880 allows “smarter mobile experiences such as intelligent camera and virtual assistant functionality.” The cpu integrates a neural handling system (NPU) as well as electronic signal cpu (DSP) for on-device AI that speeds up reaction times as well as boosts safety.

“The Exynos 880’s NPU and DSP share a controller and Direct-Memory-Access (DMA), which enables faster and efficient AI processing,” Samsung claims.

The Exynos 880 SoC likewise sustains Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 air conditioning, FM radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou,Galileo Lastly, the most recent Samsung mobile chip functions well with display resolutions of as much as 2,520 x1,080 pixels in addition to LPDDR4X RAM as well as UFS 2.1 (as well as eMMC 5.1) storage space.

As stated, the Exynos 880 SoC debuted with Vivo Y70 s. The phone features 5G assistance as well as loads three-way back cam arrangement that consists of a 48- megapixel primary cam.

Affiliate web links might be immediately created – see our values declaration for information.