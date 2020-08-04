Samsung Unpacked: What to expect

Tomorrow we are going to witness Samsung’s second Unpacked event for 2020 and it’s going to be a busy one. Alongside the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. As added bonuses we’ll likely get the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones. And as you wait for the event to kick off you might want to check this rumor roundup we’ve compiled to get a better idea of what we expect to see on stage.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

Following the footsteps of the Galaxy S20 family from earlier this year, the Note lineup will also be introducing an Ultra of its own. However unlike the mainstream flagship line the S Pen-touting Notes won’t be a trio but a duet. So in this case the Note20 is more of a different name for what we would otherwise know as Note20+.





Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with S Pen in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colors

Both phones are expected to debut in similar hardware – Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. Most recent rumors suggest that the Exynos 990 on the Note series will introduce much-improved thermals, performance and power efficiency. Some speculate that this would be the Exynos 990+ but this one remains unconfirmed.

On the front, the Ultra will feature ta…