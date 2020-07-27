Samsung UN75TU8000 75″ 8 Series Ultra High Definition Crystal 4K Smart TV Bundle with Additional One Year Coverage by Epic Protect (2020)



Price: $1,295.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:03:43 UTC – Details)





SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.

1 Year Extended Epic Protect Warranty in Addition to the Included Full Manufacturer Warranty Intended for Residential Use Only