SAMSUNG UN55TU8000 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model) w/Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle

Price: $619.99
Product Description
OVERVIEW:
Experience your favorite movies and shows on a vibrant, stunning 4K UHD screen, using the Universal Guide to surf smoothly and select content. Everything you watch is automatically upscaled into 4K for stunningly vivid color and detail.
Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.
The ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.
The sleek, elegant, and minimalistic design draws you into the screen from any angle.
See what you’ve been missing on the crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
High Dynamic Range lets you enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes.
Get into the game faster with Auto Game Mode which automatically optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag, giving you more control. Enjoy a smooth gaming experience without motion blur and judder
4K Picture Quality
Optimized picture performance with 4K UHD Processor
High Dynamic Range lets you enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes.
Real 4K Resolution
The ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.
Clean cable solution
Keep all your TV cables tidy by hiding them in the stand so you can fully enjoy your TV content without the clutter.
Spend time watching, not searching
Universal Guide provides a list of curated content from broadcast and streaming channels, personalized just for you. Easily find your favorite content, all in one place.
See stunning detail
Powerful picture quality
Clean up the clutter
Universal Guide
Samsung UN55TU8000 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model) with Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle
Samsung UN55TU8000 TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)
Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Soundbar
Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″
SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter
2 x Deco Gear 6FT HDMI Cable
At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!
As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection
TU7000
TU8000
Q60T
Q70T
Q80T
Series
UHD 7 Series
UHD 8 Series
QLED Q60
QLED Q70
QLED Q80
HDMI/USB Ports
2/1
3/2
3/2
4/2
4/2
Resolution and Upscaling
3840 x 2160
3,840 x 2,160
3840 x 2160
3,840 x 2,160
3840 x 2160
Ethernet (LAN)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dolby
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Crystal Processor 4K
Quantum Processor 4K Lite
Quantum Processor 4K
Quantum Processor 4K
Analog Tuner
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Color
PurColor
PurColor
Quantum Dot
Quantum Dot
Quantum Dot
Motion Rate
120
120
120
240
120
SAMSUNG AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full SAMSUNG USA WARRANTY
Samsung UN55TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)
The ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K
IN THE BOX: Samsung UN55TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model) | Power Cable | User Manual | E-Manual | Includes Samsung Authorized USA Dealer Warranty
BUNDLE INCLUDES: Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Premium Soundbar | Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″ | 2 (Two) 6-inch Velcro Cable Management | User Manual | 2 x Deco Gear 6FT High-Speed HDMI Cable | SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter