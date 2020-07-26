SAMSUNG UN55TU8000 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model) w/Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle



Experience your favorite movies and shows on a vibrant, stunning 4K UHD screen, using the Universal Guide to surf smoothly and select content. Everything you watch is automatically upscaled into 4K for stunningly vivid color and detail.

Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

The ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

The sleek, elegant, and minimalistic design draws you into the screen from any angle.

See what you’ve been missing on the crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.

High Dynamic Range lets you enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes.

Get into the game faster with Auto Game Mode which automatically optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag, giving you more control. Enjoy a smooth gaming experience without motion blur and judder

Samsung UN55TU8000 TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)

Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Soundbar

Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″

SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter

2 x Deco Gear 6FT HDMI Cable

TU7000

TU8000

Q60T

Q70T

Q80T

Series

UHD 7 Series

UHD 8 Series

QLED Q60

QLED Q70

QLED Q80

HDMI/USB Ports

2/1

3/2

3/2

4/2

4/2

Resolution and Upscaling

3840 x 2160

3,840 x 2,160

3840 x 2160

3,840 x 2,160

3840 x 2160

Ethernet (LAN)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Dolby

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Processor

Crystal Processor 4K

Crystal Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K Lite

Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K

Analog Tuner

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Color

PurColor

PurColor

Quantum Dot

Quantum Dot

Quantum Dot

Motion Rate

120

120

120

240

120

SAMSUNG AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full SAMSUNG USA WARRANTY

Samsung UN55TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)

The ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K

IN THE BOX: Samsung UN55TU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model) | Power Cable | User Manual | E-Manual | Includes Samsung Authorized USA Dealer Warranty

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Premium Soundbar | Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″ | 2 (Two) 6-inch Velcro Cable Management | User Manual | 2 x Deco Gear 6FT High-Speed HDMI Cable | SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter