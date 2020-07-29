Samsung UN43TU8000 43″ Crystal 8 Series 4K Ultra High Definition Smart TV with Additional 1 Year Coverage by Epic Protect (2020)



Price: $457.79

(as of Jul 29,2020 18:14:30 UTC – Details)



Samsung UN43TU8000 43″ Crystal 4K Ultra High Definition Smart TV – Crystal Processor 4K – Tizen Powered Smart TV – Crystal Display – HDR – Energy Star Certified – UHD 8 Series – Flat Panel – Slim Feet Stand Style – 120Hz Motion Rate – Dolby Audio – PurColor Technology – Bluetooth Capable – Wi-Fi Capable – 2.0 Channel Speakers – Woofer in Speaker – 20W Speaker Output Power – Multi Room Link – Smart Hub – Bixby – Voice Activated Assistant Capabilities – Game Mode – V-Chip – Electronic Program Guide – Connect Share – InstaPort S – Closed Captioning – TV-Mobile Mirroring – Auto Power Off – 3 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet – 1 RF Input – 1 RS-232C – 1 Digital Audio Out – Wall Mountable (200 x 200) – Remote Control Included – (44.0″W x 9.9″D x 28.3″H) – (Black) with a 1 Year Extended Warranty in Addition to the Included Full Manufacturer Warranty.

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.

1 Year Extended Epic Protect Warranty in Addition to the Included Full Manufacturer Warranty Intended for Residential Use Only