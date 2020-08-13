Samsung UK offering free AKG Y500 headphones with purchased of Galaxy A41, A51, and A71

Customers in the UK can declare a free set of AKG Y500 Headphones when they acquire a brand-new A-series smartphone. The gadgets qualified for the promo are the Samsung Galaxy A41, A51, A51 5G, or the Galaxy A71

Once triggered with a SIM card, you can finish the redemption through the Samsung Members app within 30 days of purchase. The AKG Y500 headphones deserve ₤129 and function Bluetooth connection, pass-through noise, and approximately 33 hours of playback time.

Once declared, you’ll be emailed when your promo is processed and you’ll get the brand-new set of headphones within 30 days. Check out the Source link to see complete information of the promo.

