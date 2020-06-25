Samsung to Relocate China Display Production to Vietnam: State Media

Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to its plant in southern Vietnam this year, state media said on Friday.

Samsung may be the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh crores).

“Samsung sees Vietnam as an important gateway to other Southeast Asian countries and a link in its global supply chain,” state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre reported.

“The move will make Vietnam become the world’s leading supplier of Samsung screens.”

Samsung did not instantly respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes as more organizations look to diversify supply chains beyond China, after widespread disruption globally if the novel coronavirus first struck in the world’s manufacturing powerhouse.

The South Korean tech giant already produces displays in Vietnam, where it has six factories in Vietnam and two research and development centres.

The screens will be stated in the Samsung Electronics Complex in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business hub, Tuoi Tre said.

