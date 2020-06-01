Samsung to Add New Memory Chip Line in South Korea as COVID-19 Boosts Demand

Samsung Electronics stated on Monday it has begun development of a brand new home manufacturing line for NAND flash reminiscence chips, betting on demand for private computer systems and servers as the coronavirus prompts extra folks to work at home. The world’s largest reminiscence chip maker is concentrating on the second half of subsequent 12 months to mass produce the chips, used for storage, on the added line in its plant in Pyeongtaek metropolis, which is inside a two-hour drive from the capital Seoul.

Samsung stated the extra capability may even assist meet demand for 5G smartphones and different units, regardless of current delays in deployments of 5G networks in Europe and different international locations due to the well being disaster.

While the corporate didn’t disclose the funding quantity, analysts stated the vary of funding could be between KRW 7 trillion (roughly Rs. 42,956 crores) and KRW eight trillion (roughly Rs. 49,092 crores).

Samsung can also be increasing its second Xian plant in China with a further line, slated for manufacturing in the primary half of subsequent 12 months.

South Korea’s chip exports for May rose 7.1 percetn from a 12 months earlier, as working from residence tendencies and on-line courses boosted demand for servers and PCs, and Chinese PC makers recovered manufacturing, driving up chip costs, in accordance to a commerce ministry assertion on Monday.

“Data server customers will likely continue to invest in beef up their infrastructure to demand drawn from customers’ increased online activities,” stated Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Realme TV the perfect TV beneath Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.