SAMSUNG The Frame 3.0 32″ QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020) + TaskRabbit Installation Bundle

Price: $597.99
Product Description
OVERVIEW:
Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.
Customize to your style The Frame offers a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose – or even change – your favorite color to best suit your space.
Art Store for The Frame Bring world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store. Buy individual pieces or get unlimited access to an ever-expanding collection of art and photography from established and emerging artists’ work.
Curated just for you The Frame learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork. It also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as they become available in the Art Store.
Total Control
The sleek and slim OneRemote automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content.
Bring more than a billion colors to life
With 100% Color Volume, Quantum Dot Technology delivers over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life without washing out at any level of brightness.
Style and personalize art
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. The built-in Motion Sensor detects when you walk into the room to automatically turn on and display your favorite selections. The built-in Brightness Sensor adjusts to your room for a realistic display.
Designed to look like a frame
The elegant, modern design blends flawlessly to elevate your home décor.
OneRemote
Quantum Dot
Art Mode
Frame-look Design
Samsung The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020) + TaskRabbit Installation Bundle
Samsung The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart 4K UHD TV 2020 Model
TaskRabbit TV Installation/Wall Mounting Voucher
Vivitar Low Profile Flat TV Wall Mount 32 inch-65 inch VIV-LWM-600FL
Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light
2x Deco Gear 6FT Universal 4K HDMI 2.0 Cable with 28AWG Pure Copper Conductors
At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!
As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection!
The Frame
TU7000
TU8000
Q60T
Q70T
Q80T
Series
UHD 7 Series
UHD 8 Series
QLED Q60
QLED Q70
QLED Q80
HDMI/USB Ports
4/2
2/1
3/2
3/2
4/2
4/22/1
Resolution
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
3840 x 2160
Ethernet (LAN)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dolby
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Processor
Quantum Processor 4K
Crystal Processor 4K
Crystal Processor 4K
Quantum Processor 4K Lite
Quantum Processor 4K
Quantum Processor 4K
Analog Tuner
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Color
Quantum Dot
PurColor
PurColor
Quantum Dot
Quantum Dot
Quantum Dot
Motion Rate
120
120
120
120
240
120
Samsung AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full Samsung USA WARRANTY
Samsung QN32LS03TB The Frame 3.0 32-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020 Model)
Easily upload and display your own photographs on The Frame via your smartphone using the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive.
BUNDLE INCLUDES: Samsung The Frame 3.0 32-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020 Model) QN32LS03TB | The Frame Standard Smart Remote (TM2050A – White) | Remote Control Battery | Power Cable | User Manual | E-Manual | Includes Samsung Authorized USA Dealer Warranty | TaskRabbit TV Installation Wall Mounting Services | Vivitar Low Profile Flat TV Wall Mount 32 inch-65 inch VIV-LWM-600FL – Black | 2 Pack Deco Gear 6 foot High Speed HDMI Cables | Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter