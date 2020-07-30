SAMSUNG The Frame 3.0 32″ QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020) + TaskRabbit Installation Bundle



Price: $597.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 21:26:12 UTC – Details)

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

Customize to your style The Frame offers a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose – or even change – your favorite color to best suit your space.

Art Store for The Frame Bring world-class museums and galleries into your home with the Art Store. Buy individual pieces or get unlimited access to an ever-expanding collection of art and photography from established and emerging artists’ work.

Curated just for you The Frame learns your taste in art and automatically recommends new artwork. It also keeps you informed of new and popular artists as they become available in the Art Store.

The sleek and slim OneRemote automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content.

Bring more than a billion colors to life



With 100% Color Volume, Quantum Dot Technology delivers over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life without washing out at any level of brightness.

Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. The built-in Motion Sensor detects when you walk into the room to automatically turn on and display your favorite selections. The built-in Brightness Sensor adjusts to your room for a realistic display.

The elegant, modern design blends flawlessly to elevate your home décor.

Samsung The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart 4K UHD TV 2020 Model

TaskRabbit TV Installation/Wall Mounting Voucher

Vivitar Low Profile Flat TV Wall Mount 32 inch-65 inch VIV-LWM-600FL

Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light

2x Deco Gear 6FT Universal 4K HDMI 2.0 Cable with 28AWG Pure Copper Conductors

At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!

As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection!

The Frame

TU7000

TU8000

Q60T

Q70T

Q80T

Series

UHD 7 Series

UHD 8 Series

QLED Q60

QLED Q70

QLED Q80

HDMI/USB Ports

4/2

2/1

3/2

3/2

4/2

4/22/1

Resolution

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

Ethernet (LAN)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Dolby

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Processor

Quantum Processor 4K

Crystal Processor 4K

Crystal Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K Lite

Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K

Analog Tuner

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Color

Quantum Dot

PurColor

PurColor

Quantum Dot

Quantum Dot

Quantum Dot

Motion Rate

120

120

120

120

240

120

Samsung AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full Samsung USA WARRANTY

Samsung QN32LS03TB The Frame 3.0 32-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020 Model)

Easily upload and display your own photographs on The Frame via your smartphone using the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive.

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Samsung The Frame 3.0 32-inch QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2020 Model) QN32LS03TB | The Frame Standard Smart Remote (TM2050A – White) | Remote Control Battery | Power Cable | User Manual | E-Manual | Includes Samsung Authorized USA Dealer Warranty | TaskRabbit TV Installation Wall Mounting Services | Vivitar Low Profile Flat TV Wall Mount 32 inch-65 inch VIV-LWM-600FL – Black | 2 Pack Deco Gear 6 foot High Speed HDMI Cables | Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter