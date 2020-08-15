Samsung T590 Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ Wi-Fi Black 32GB (International Model) 3GB RAM Touchscreen Tablet



A treat for the eyes Meet your new optimized home device in the Galaxy Tab A (2018, 10.5″). A tablet with a 10.5″ immersive display, 3D surround quad speakers, high performance and long battery life, its made for the whole family to enjoy. Part of the family In order to give you an even more immersive cinema-like viewing experience right at home to enjoy with your family, the new Galaxy Tab A (2018, 10.5″) provides a 10.5″ display with cleaner bezels and a 16:10 ratio. Surround yourself in the sound Experience a new world of sound with Quad speakers. Four virtual surround speakers, one in each corner, automatically adjust stereo settings based on screen orientation. Moving audio from Dolby Atmos delivers a powerful, enriched 3D surround sound experience. Binge watch for hours on end Unplug and take the Tab A (2018, 10.5″) with you. Its 7,300mAh battery lasts for up to 15 hours of video playback on one charge, and Fast Charging enables you to fully charge in a short 200 minutes, so you can use it longer and wait less. Enhanced performance Galaxy Tab A (2018, 10.5″) features an AP chipset and 3GB of RAM for high performance and low lag. It also comes with up to 32GB of storage space and a micro SD that can be extended up to 400GB, giving you more room for even the larger HD films you love to watch. Useful even on standby Galaxy Tab A (2018, 10.5″) turns into a smart home display in its downtime. Daily Board can be set to display your favorite photos while it charges in its stand. Or make it into a helpful assistant that can display not just the current weather forecast, but the current time or your calendar instead. Enhance your view of the world With Bixby Vision, use Live Result to look up information in real-time. Shop for an item you see in a store window, identify landmarks and businesses

Processor CPU Speed1.8GHz Octo-Core

Resolution (Main Display) 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

Rear Camera – Resolution 8.0 MP