SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB – Up to 540MB/s – USB 3.1 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PA1T0B/AM)



Price: $249.99 - $179.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 00:24:09 UTC – Details)



The Samsung T5 Portable SSD has the latest in Samsung V-NAND flash memory technology. Its portable design, blazing fast transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s, shock resistance, and secure encryption make it the best portable SSD on the market.

SUPERFAST READ WRITE SPEEDS: SSD with V-NAND offers ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s (up to 4.9x faster than external HDDs); Ideal for transferring large-sized data including 4K videos, high-resolution photos, games and more

COMPACT AND PORTABLE DESIGN: Top to bottom shock resistant metal design fits in the palm of your hand and easily slides in your pocket or purse to take work and entertainment on the go

SECURE ENCRYPTION: Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption keeps your personal and private data more secure

SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY: Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables to connect to PCs, Macs, smartphones and other devices

WARRANTY AND COMPATIBILITY: 3-year limited warranty; Requires Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher; Older versions of the Windows, Mac and Android operating systems may not be supported