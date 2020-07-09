Samsung stops supporting Galaxy S7 active and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016)

It’s the conclusion of the trail for the Samsung Galaxy S7 active and the old Galaxy Tab A 10.1 – at the least if you want to keep on receiving security updates. Still, both devices were released in 2016, which means they’ve received support for 4 years.









Samsung Galaxy S7 active • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016)

Those are not the sole changes to Samsung’s update schedule, a few devices were bumped down from the Quarterly Update list to “Other Regular Security Updates”. Here’s the list:

These were demoted to quarterly updates back April 2019. At enough time the S7 Active was still getting monthly security updates as the Tab A 10.1 was already in the “Other” column.

