Samsung startup designs windows generating artificial sunlight – Armenian News

The newest crop of startups backed by Samsung’s in-home incubator C-Labs consists of SunnyFive, makers of an artificial window that supposedly delivers all the advantages of pure sunlight.

The SunnyFive window appears to be like to be related in operate to mild remedy lamps marketed to victims of seasonal affective dysfunction (SAD). It outputs the complete spectrum of pure mild, and might be programmed to imitate the lighting results of an actual window, The Verge stories.

The angle of the sunshine will change all through the day and incorporates varied “sunlight scenarios” — aka dawn, daybreak, nightfall, and sundown. A companion app lets customers tweak coloration temperature and brightness, and it’s straightforward to think about alarm clock performance, too.

According to Samsung, the product “helps users synthesize vitamin D while they are indoors or in low-lit places without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn,” and can combine with the corporate’s sensible dwelling ecosystem, SmartThings.