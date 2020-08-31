Samsung starts mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chips

Samsung revealed that it starts production of the world’s very first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for mobile phones. And it’s the very first to utilize the 3rd generation 10nm 1z procedure based upon the EUV innovation.

It has actually enabled Samsung to reduce the density of the chips by 30%. The brand-new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM memory needs just 8 chips to do so whereas formerly, 8 chips were needed to make a 12GB plan. This implies that despite the fact that thinner, the brand-new generation DRAM loads more capability also.

In terms of efficiency, the 16GB plan exceeds the 12GB LPDDR5 options by 16% – 6,400 MB/s vs 5,500 MB/s.

According to Samsung, the brand-new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chips based upon the 1z procedure has actually been the secret to resolve scaling concerns they formerly had with the 1y-basedchips The business will attempt to reinforce its existence in 2021 flagship phones with its brand-new production procedure.

