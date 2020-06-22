Samsung was one of the first companies to launch and promote portable SSDs in India. Its previous model, the SSD T5, is something of a default recommendation. It’s fast, inexpensive, and acquireable. Being the world’s biggest manufacturers of SSD flash memory, the organization is also frequently early to advertise with innovations. Samsung’s internal as well as external drives are generally cost-effective, but we’re now at a spot where multiple companies have entered the fray. Portable SSDs are starting to become commoditised, meaning that other than external design, there is very little differentiating each brand from another.

To stay ahead of the curve, Samsung has introduced its new SSD T7 Touch which includes a fingerprint sensor for security. Previous models have offered hardware encryption which is enabled using a password, so the fingerprint sensor is just a new solution to use this capability, not a new level of security as it might seem. It’s still more than what many others offer though, and you will be more convenient for most people.

Is the SSD T7 Touch defined only by this one feature, or could it be a worthwhile update to the wonderful SSD T5? Read our full review to find out.

The SSD T7 Touch usually takes advantage of 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 host devices

Samsung SSD T7 Touch design and features

Samsung seems to have settled on simple design for the portable SSDs, and the brand new SSD T7 Touch represents only a slight evolution set alongside the SSD T5 and the SSD T3 before it. The human body is now only a little flatter and a little longer, but it’s still nearly palm-sized and can fit effortlessly into any pocket. The outer shell is made of metal and curves around the longer sides without the seams, with the shorter sides are flattened.

Weighing just 58g, this device is extraordinarily portable but does not feel flimsy at all. At 8mm thick, it’s slimmer than most current smartphones. This is among the most premium-looking portable SSDs we’ve undergone of late, however the metal exterior will be prone to scuffs and nicks or even handled properly. We could have liked an IP rating, like the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD boasts of. You have a choice between black and silver, both of which look good.

You might not initially realise that the square on the leading is a fingerprint sensor. The border lights up with blue Light emitting diodes when the drive is plugged in and working, and there’s a spinning animation that is not exactly necessary but looks great.

In the box, you get USB Type-A and Type-C cables that are considerably longer than usual, which means that plugging into the right back of a desktop PC is straightforward. The SSD T7 Touch will work like any other storage device in the event that you just plug it in, but you’ll need Samsung’s Portable SSD Plus software to setup encryption and fingerprint recognition. Executables for Windows and macOS are included on the drive itself, and the Android app may be downloaded from the Google Play store.

The SSD T7 Touch has a metal body but no INTERNET PROTOCOL ADDRESS rating

Samsung SSD T7 Touch fingerprint and encryption

Encryption on the SSD T7 Touch is achieved using 256-bit AES. It isn’t enabled by default, in order to just plug the drive in to any compatible device and put it to use as soon as you remove it of the retail box. Once you do install the software on any PC, you’ll have to pick a password and you’re warned that there’s no chance to save data on the drive in the event that you forget it. You may then train these devices with more than one of your fingerprints, just like you would on any smartphone.

The fingerprint sensor is thankfully independent of orientation and that means you don’t need to position the body of the SSD any particular way. It works virtually instantly and is extremely convenient. If you’ve ever used a phone with a fingerprint sensor, there’s no learning curve only at all.

When encryption is enabled, plugging the drive into any PC will reveal just a 50MB partition that’s big enough for Samsung’s computer software installers. The best part is that you don’t need certainly to install any software on a PC you’re using temporarily – just a fingerprint will unlock the drive. We’ve seen devices previously that require a tiny app to be run using guest computers to allow you to type in a password, and that is all looked after on the drive it self now. This also means you are able to unlock the SSD if it is plugged into a casino game console or any other sort of host device.

One thing that’s missing is a timeout function – the drive will not lock itself over time of inactivity when plugged in, and can not require the password periodically, which will have been nice. A fingerprint might not be enough security if you should be storing very sensitive material, but it’s extremely convenient if you need a deterrent to casual snoopers.

We tried using the SSD T7 Touch with a Google Pixel 3 running Android 10, and it worked just fine when plugged in having its own USB Type-C cable. Just like on our Windows and Mac test systems, only the small partition was visible till we touched the sensor. However, after decrypting the drive, our phone told us that it needed to be formatted and could maybe not be recognised. The Samsung Portable SSD app allow you to enroll and change fingerprints just like on any PC, but additionally, there is another identically named app that’s useful for the SSD T5 and T3 and won’t recognise this model – which is just unnecessarily confusing.

Setting up a fingerprint can be as easy since it is on any phone

Samsung SSD T7 Touch specifications and performance

For storage capacity, you can select from 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Samsung plainly isn’t targeting the low end of industry, and has used a fast NVMe SSD that will take advantage of the 10Gbps bandwidth of a USB 3.2 Gen2 connection (which is, confusingly, just like USB 3.1 Gen2). You will be needing a relatively modern PC in order to harness this kind of speed.

Samsung makes the ambitious claims that sequential read and write speeds are up to 1050MBps and 1000MBps respectively – very nearly double that of the SSD T5, that is rated at 540MBps. That’s still never as fast because the Samsung SSD X5 which uses Thunderbolt 3, but it’s a many more affordable.

There’s no reference to waterproofing or shock resistance, which a number of other portable SSDs do feature. The drive is considered able to withstand falls from as high as 2m though. You also obtain a standard 3-year warranty.

Our 1TB review unit was formatted to the exFAT file system by default, that is broadly compatible across PCs, Macs, along with other modern devices. The formatted capacity was reported as 931.51GB. We tested this SSD using an HP Spectre x360 13 aw0205tu laptop due to its current-gen hardware and high-speed Thunderbolt 3 ports to make certain zero bottlenecks.

Crystaldiskmark reported sequential read and write speeds of 974.3MBps and 982.7MBps respectively, which fell slightly lacking Samsung’s best-case-scenario numbers but was still very impressive even by SSD standards. Random read and write speeds, which tend to be more representative of average workloads, were 271.6MBps and 284.3MBps respectively.

We then shifted to the Anvil benchmark which showed read and write scores of 1,955.04 and 2,200.07 points respectively for a total of 4,155.11. Even with casual use, copying a 45.6GB Steam game folder with a number of file types and sizes, we saw very zippy performance, and speeds did not fall off a cliff after a little while due to overheating or buffer saturation.

Verdict

We’re seeing a brand new generation of NVMe portable SSDs starting to hit the market, that is great as the standard to harness them is now available. Very few PCs feature 10GBps-capable USB ports but devices similar to this will fuel some demand, helping the typical spread. We recently reviewed the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD which promised similar speeds and performed slightly worse, though it can have an IP55 rating for physical protection.

Despite its speed, we think the main draw here could be the fingerprint sensor, which adds a layer of security without making life more challenging for an individual. Overall, the Samsung SSD T7 Touch is higher than a worthy successor to the SSD T5, bringing in a brand new generation of hardware with better speed and features – though at a much higher price, at least for the time being.

Price (MOP):

Rs. 12,999 (500GB)

Rs. 19,999 (1TB)

Rs. 37,999 (2TB)

Pros

Fast USB 3.1 (Gen2) connectivity

Convenient fingerprint sensor

Stylish and compact

Cons

Ratings

Performance: 4.5

Value for Money: 3.5

Overall: 4.5

