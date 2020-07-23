Samsung SM-T720NZKAXAR Galaxy Tab S5e 64 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019)



Price: $320.15

(as of Jul 23,2020 17:37:30 UTC – Details)



Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on the go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner to corner 10. 5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

Ultra light for on the go; Lighter than a pound, our slimmest tablet won’t add weight to your load; Stream, browse and more on eye catching metal design

Crisp; Clear; Captivating; Get drawn in to the 10; 5 inches Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16: 10 ratio widescreen; Shows and movies come to life in true to life color and crisp, clear details

Smartly connected; Control all your connected devices from your tablet; Adjust lights, control your TV, lock doors and even adjust the thermostat; Plus, get the details If you get a security camera alert

Charge Fast and go; Get up to 15 hours of video on a full charge and power up quickly with fast charging

Get 4 months of ad free YouTube and YouTube music with your Samsung Galaxy device