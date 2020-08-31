Samsung sells its LCD plant in China to TCL for $1.8 billion

Samsung Display has actually offered its LCD plant in Suzhou, China, experts expose. The primary purchaser is the regional business CSOT which is owned by TCL, the corporation that likewise develops the alcatel smart devices.

The (previous) Samsung complex in Suzhou, China

The overall offer deserves $1.8 billion – 60% of the plant will be owned by CSOT, 10% by its moms and dad business TCL, while the rest 30% will be given out to the Suzhou federal government. The plant produced 27% of Samsung Display’s overall quantity of LCD panels, with the majority of them being for screens and Televisions.

This action is a verification to earlier reports that Samsung is attempting to cease its LCD organisation and will refocus to quantum dot screens.

The Korea Herald reported that the plant has 3 8.5-generation assembly line and one 11-generation line, the latter preparation to start producing from early next year. Interestingly enough, the report likewise exposed Samsung Display reinvested $723 million into TCL- associated business to acquire 12.33% of their shares.

